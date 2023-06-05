Kinross Gold Corporation’s Mixed Bag: Up 10.60% in 6 Months, Up -9.28% in 30 Days

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has a current stock price of $4.84. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $4.95 after opening at $4.89. The stock’s low for the day was $4.80, and it eventually closed at $4.85.

Kinross Gold Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $5.57 on 05/10/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $3.00 on 07/15/22.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

52-week price history of KGC Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Kinross Gold Corporation’s current trading price is -12.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 61.47%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $3.00 and $5.57. The Basic Materials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.5 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 14.26 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 31.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.94B and boasts a workforce of 8970 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.60, with a change in price of +0.24. Similarly, Kinross Gold Corporation recorded 14,001,835 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.21%.

KGC Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KGC stands at 0.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.37.

KGC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Kinross Gold Corporation over the last 50 days is at 46.84%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 24.34%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 25.75% and 20.22%, respectively.

KGC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price gain of 18.44% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 10.60%. The price of KGC leaped by -9.28% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.20%.