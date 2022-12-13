What Drove Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) Stock Up Nearly 9% After-Hours?

After-hours trading on Monday saw shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNPR) rise 8.78% to $2.23 following the release of encouraging clinical-trial data.

What data has MNPR provided?

Yesterday, Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) published encouraging findings with MNPR-202 from its ongoing partnership with the National University of Singapore’s Cancer Science Institute of Singapore (CSI Singapore) (NUS). Next Weekend at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Plenary Session & Exposition, NUS and Monopar Therapeutics will present a poster with the results (ASH 2022). The poster is accessible on Monopar’s website.

A potential DNA Damaging Response (DDR) medication candidate and doxorubicin analog is MNPR-202. Camsirubicin, a clinical-stage drug candidate for MNPR that has demonstrated a favorable heart toxicity profile thus far across three trials, shares that very same possibly non-cardiotoxic backbone as MNPR-202; however, MNPR-202 is updated at additional sites with the aim of evading specific tumors’ doxorubicin resistance mechanisms.

MNPR-202 was shown to have a similar cytotoxic efficacy as doxorubicin in earlier exploratory preclinical tests in solid tumors, and it retained that efficacy even in doxorubicin-resistant malignancies. While expanding the experiments across several exhilarating paths, along with a comparison to doxorubicin on DDR, innate immunity, apoptosis, gene expression, and mutual benefits with other cancer complexes for combination use, the current clinical trials work by Dr. Anand Jeyasekharan, MD, Ph.D., of CSI Singapore, that was illustrated by the Gates Cambridge in a recent article, corroborates MNPR-202’s similar cytotoxic potency to

Current Preclinical Results

According to data from preclinical research on blood cancer, MNPR-202 causes more DNA damage than doxorubicin while having a similar cytotoxic effect. Additionally, it was discovered that MNPR-202 differs from doxorubicin in its immune activation profile and exhibits higher levels of apoptosis. In comparison to doxorubicin, MNPR-202 induces a unique collection of genes to be up-and-down-regulated, and in some combination therapy regimens, it may be more effective. The synergy profiles of doxorubicin and MNPR-202 with other drugs were clearly different, according to a combination medication screen involving 183 molecules.

How MNPR interprets the data

The evidence so far suggests that MNPR-202 and doxorubicin have comparable cytotoxic potencies, but they probably function through different cellular mechanisms and trigger different accessory innate immune activations. These intracellular variations also affect the pharmacological interactions between the two substances, suggesting that MNPR-202 may be more effective than doxorubicin in some combinatorial regimens. MNPR-202 also has the potential to be effective against doxorubicin-resistant tumors. All things considered, Monopar Therapeutics (MNPR) considers the MNPR-202 has the potential to change the way chemotherapy is currently practiced and have an effect on a variety of malignancies.