Latest Stock Upgrade Recommendations: AT&T Inc. (T), Nu Holdings Ltd. (NU), American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

An analyst’s upgrades and downgrades can have a significant effect on a stock’s price. Short-term profits can come from stocks like these, but if analysts downgrade them or misjudge them, investment losses can also result.

Analysts typically rate stocks based on three tiers:

The stock will perform better than the market if an analyst rates it as a “Buy.” Other rating terms like overweight and outperform can also be used by analysts for “BUY”.

An analyst would generally assign a “Hold” rating to a stock if they anticipated that it would perform similarly to the market. A “Hold” rating indicates that the stock should not be traded right now. Equal weight or Market Perform are other names for the “HOLD” rating.

Stocks are labeled as “Sell” when analysts expect them to fail to meet expectations. The majority of analysts rate stocks as positive or neutral rather than “sell”. As part of their “Sell” rating, analysts can also use terms like Underweight and Underperform.

Looking at the support for AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T), a number of firms have released research notes about the stock. Argus stated their Buy rating for the stock in a research note on December 08, 2022, with the firm’s price target at $24. Raymond James coverage for the AT&T Inc. (T) stock in a research note released on October 24, 2022, offered a Strong buy rating with a price target of $24. Truist was of a view on October 21, 2022, that the stock is Buy, while Barclays gave the stock an Equal Weight rating on July 22, 2022, issuing a price target of $22- $20. Goldman on their part issued a Buy rating on April 25, 2022.

The shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NU) have been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on December 08, 2022. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report on Nu Holdings Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on November 11, 2022, to “an Underweight,”. The stock earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse when it published its report on November 09, 2022. That day Credit Suisse set a price target on the stock at $6.50. The stock was given a Buy rating by New Street in its report released on July 18, 2022, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at $7. MoffettNathanson was of the view that NU is Buy in its latest report on April 05, 2022. BofA Securities thinks that nu is worth a Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 28, 2022, in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 7.50.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on December 08, 2022, where it informed investors and clients that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $39. Wolfe Research also rated AMH as downgraded on November 30, 2022. Even though the stock has been trading at $32.75/share, analysts expect it to up by 0.67% to reach $32.97/share.