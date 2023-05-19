Aemetis (AMTX) Stock Is On Rise After Receiving EPA Approval

Shares of Aemetis Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) experienced a significant increase of 32.67% to reach $3.24 during the morning session on Friday. In the previous trading session, Aemetis stock closed at $2.44. The trading volume for the stock amounted to 5.23 million shares, which is lower than the average daily trading volume of 0.74 million shares reported over the last 50 days. AMTX stock price has surged as a result of receiving federal approval.

Which Approval Has AMTX Gotten?

Aemetis (AMTX), a leading renewable fuels and biochemicals company, recently received a significant boost as the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved its subsidiary’s renewable natural gas (RNG) production facility. This approval allows Aemetis Biogas Services to generate D3 Renewable Identification Numbers (RINs) under the federal Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS). The news has garnered attention from retail investors looking for sustainable investment opportunities in the green energy sector.

The Dawn Of Renewable Natural Gas

Aemetis Biogas Services’ Approved RNG Facility

The EPA’s approval is a significant milestone for Aemetis, as it opens up multiple revenue streams for the company. The RNG produced by Aemetis is expected to be sold as a transportation fuel to replace petroleum diesel. Additionally, the sale of California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credits and RINs generated under the federal RFS will contribute to the company’s revenue. Furthermore, starting in 2025, Aemetis will benefit from the sale of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) Production Tax Credits.

Green Energy Revolution

The approval of Aemetis’ RNG facility reinforces the company’s commitment to reducing greenhouse gas pollution and improving local air quality. By replacing petroleum diesel with renewable natural gas, Aemetis contributes to a greener future. This aligns with the global shift towards renewable energy and presents an attractive investment opportunity for retail investors seeking sustainable and environmentally friendly stocks.

Operational Excellence and Expansion Plans

Operational Milestones Achieved

Aemetis has successfully completed the construction and placed-in-service of six dairy biogas digesters and over 40 miles of biogas pipeline. The company has also established a central biogas-to-RNG upgrading facility and a utility pipeline interconnection unit. With RNG already being injected into the utility gas system, Aemetis is poised for significant growth and revenue generation.

Pending Approvals And Temporary Pathway

Aemetis’ next step is to obtain carbon intensity (CI) pathway approvals from the California Air Resources Board (CARB) for the sale of credits under the LCFS. While awaiting the final pathway, the company can utilize a temporary CI pathway of -150, allowing it to begin generating revenue in Q3 2023. This demonstrates Aemetis’ proactive approach to commercializing its RNG production, providing investors with confidence in its ability to deliver results.

Funding And Financial Prospects

Strategic Grants And Financing

Aemetis has secured grants from the California Department of Food and Agriculture and the California Energy Commission to fund its dairy digesters, pipeline project, and biogas-to-RNG facility. Last fall, the company closed its first $25 million of long-term financing with Greater Commercial Lending (GCL), supported by a US Department of Agriculture (USDA) loan guarantee. The long-term financing carries a fixed interest rate for the first five years and is a testament to the government’s support for Aemetis’ renewable energy initiatives.

Future Loan Applications And Expansion Plans

Aemetis (AMTX) plans to file for an additional $100 million of USDA Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) loans to fund the construction of 31 more dairies. These loans, each capped at $25 million, will provide AMTX with the necessary capital to expand its operations and strengthen its position as a prominent player in the renewable energy sector.