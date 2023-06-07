Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (CJET) Sets Its Wheels in Motion as it Makes NASDAQ Debut

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (CJET), a promising player in the electric vehicle (EV) industry, saw a significant surge in its pre-market trading on Wednesday. The stock is trading at $5.36, marking an impressive increase of 27.62% over its previous closing price.

While no specific reason for the surge has been identified, this unexpected boost has captured the attention of investors seeking opportunities in the EV market.

25-cent Stock Takes $11T Commodities Sector Digital



One brilliantly-run technology firm has successfully partnered with some of the largest players in the industry to bring a first-of-its-kind digital solution to the global commodities supply chain sector. Best of all, this upstart technology firm is currently trading undiscovered — below 25-cents per share — so very, very few investors know about it yet! For investors… it's an early-stage opportunity in a company that's bringing the US$11T global commodities sector straight into the 21st century.



All the details are in the FREE online report you can get here. Sponsored

Chijet Motor Company’s NASDAQ Listing and Vision

On June 2, 2023, Chijet Motor Company, Inc. successfully debuted on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “CJET.”

The company, which operates through its subsidiaries Shandong Baoya New Energy Vehicle Co., Ltd. and FAW Jilin Automobile Co., Ltd., is positioned as a new energy vehicle group with a focus on innovative design, engineering capabilities, and mass-scale production.

Chijet aspires to become a global market leader by offering scenario-driven, technology-led, and experience-based new energy vehicles.

R&D and Engineering Capabilities

Chijet has strategically positioned itself to meet the growing demand for cutting-edge electric vehicles. By integrating high-quality research and development (R&D) resources, the company aims to establish an international product creation system that caters to the needs of passenger cars, commercial vehicles, advanced technologies, and key components.

Chijet has forged strong partnerships with prominent research institutions, domestically and internationally, to drive innovations in areas such as solid-state batteries, second-generation power-shunt hybrid systems, and low and medium voltage hydrogen fuel power cell systems.

Future Product Lineup

In the coming years, Chijet plans to introduce a diverse range of new vehicles, including the cost-effective pure electric sedan FB77 and the R9 PHEV hybrid SUV. Additionally, the company has outlined plans to develop more than a dozen new products, encompassing commercial and passenger vehicles.

These offerings will cater to a variety of power types, such as pure electric, hybrid, and hydrogen fuel, providing consumers with comprehensive and multi-dimensional driving experiences to meet the demands of the new energy and intelligent era.

Company Profile and Management Expertise

Chijet’s primary business revolves around the development, manufacturing, sales, and service of both traditional fuel vehicles and electric vehicles. Leveraging state-of-the-art manufacturing systems and a stable supply chain, the company strives to deliver high-performance products at competitive prices.

Chijet boasts an experienced management team, comprising industry veterans with extensive expertise in engineering, design, finance, production, and management, positioning the company for sustainable growth in the EV sector.

Conclusion

Chijet Motor Company, Inc. (CJET) has emerged as a compelling contender in the electric vehicle industry following its successful listing on NASDAQ. With a strategic vision, strong R&D capabilities, and an ambitious product roadmap, the company aims to capture a significant share of the global market.

As investors consider opportunities in the EV sector, Chijet’s recent surge in pre-market trading and its commitment to technological advancement and market expansion makes it an enticing prospect worthy of further exploration.