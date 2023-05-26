The Allstate Corporation (ALL) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. The Allstate Corporation’s current trading price is -21.89% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.60%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $103.20 and $142.15 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.99 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.02 million over the last three months.

The stock price for The Allstate Corporation (ALL) currently stands at $111.04. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $113.57 after starting at $112.56. The stock’s lowest price was $110.70 before closing at $113.40.

The Allstate Corporation’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $142.15 on 01/10/23 and a low of $103.20 for the same time frame on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

The Allstate Corporation (ALL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 29.46B and boasts a workforce of 54000 employees.

The Allstate Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating The Allstate Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 122.32, with a change in price of -24.56. Similarly, The Allstate Corporation recorded 1,892,683 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.11%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ALL stands at 0.54. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.54.

ALL Stock Stochastic Average

The Allstate Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 40.62%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 14.68%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 38.78% and 58.35%, respectively.

ALL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -18.11%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -17.05%. The price of ALL leaped by -2.65% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.60%.