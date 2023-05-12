Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.: A Comprehensive Look at the Stock’s Ups and Downs

Currently, the stock price of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) is $50.22. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $51.34 after opening at $51.01. The stock touched a low of $50.16 before closing at $51.83.

In terms of market performance, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $52.76 on 04/13/23, while the lowest value was $28.62 on 09/26/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of WPM Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s current trading price is -4.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 75.47%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $28.62 and $52.76. The Basic Materials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.23 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.47 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.22% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 22.32B and boasts a workforce of 44 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 45.12, with a change in price of +11.79. Similarly, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. recorded 2,371,411 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +30.68%.

WPM Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WPM stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

WPM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. over the last 50 days is at 82.32%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 46.12%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 69.10% and 77.22%, respectively.

WPM Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 28.51%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 40.40%. The price of WPM leaped by -1.08% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.31%.