AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD): This Stock is set to Soar Above its Peers

At the end of the latest market close, AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) was valued at $8.11. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $8.42 while reaching the peak value of $8.4398 and lowest value recorded on the day was $7.90. The stock current value is $8.16.Recently in News on February 22, 2023, AMTD Digital Inc.’s First Half 2023 Financials Achieved over 130% Increase in Net Profit. AMTD Digital Inc. (“AMTD Digital” or the “Company”) (NYSE: HKD), a NYSE-listed company and a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group (“AMTD IDEA”) (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended October 31, 2022. AMTD IDEA is a subsidiary of AMTD Group Inc. (“AMTD Group”) and AMTD Group is a Hong Kong-headquartered conglomerate focusing on the “IDEA” strategy to develop the four pillars of core businesses, namely international connectors and business services, digital solutions, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, AMTD Digital Inc. shares are logging -99.68% during the 52-week period from high price, and 3.29% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.90 and $2555.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2314015 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD) recorded performance in the market was -18.40%, having the revenues showcasing -54.67% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.50B, as it employees total of 51 workers.

The Analysts eye on AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the AMTD Digital Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 18.48, with a change in the price was noted -47.00. In a similar fashion, AMTD Digital Inc. posted a movement of -85.16% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,095,499 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of AMTD Digital Inc. (HKD)

Raw Stochastic average of AMTD Digital Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 0.97%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 8.08%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.93% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 4.65%.

Considering, the past performance of AMTD Digital Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -18.40%. The shares increased approximately by -6.85% in the 7-day charts and went up by -26.35% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -54.67% during last recorded quarter.