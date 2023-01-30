Bit Brother Limited (BTB): These Shares are Poised for Major Movement

At the end of the latest market close, Bit Brother Limited (BTB) was valued at $2.30. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $2.22 while reaching the peak value of $2.27 and lowest value recorded on the day was $2.02. The stock current value is $2.04.Recently in News on January 27, 2023, Bit Brother Increased Its Investment in Blockchain Field and Entered Brokerage Agreement to Purchase 400 Mining Rigs with Estimated Hash Rate of 40,000 TH/S. Bit Brother Limited (the “Company,” “we”, “BTB” or “Bit Brother”) (NASDAQ: BTB), through its subsidiary Bit Brother New York Inc (“BTB NY”), entered into brokerage agreement with Blockworx1, LLC to purchase 400 S19J Pro cryptocurrency mining servers. All 400 servers are expected to be delivered within 21 days. Each server has a hash rate of approximate 100 TH/S. As of today, BTB NY has 1,400 S19J Pro in operation. With the additional 400 servers, by using the data from Ultimuspool, a mining pool solution provider, and the settlement method of Full Pay Per Share (FPPS), we estimate that our servers can generate a total value of 0.6065 BTC per day, and thus approximately 18.19 BTC per month, assuming all these machines operate as expected. You can read further details here

Bit Brother Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.00 on 01/11/23, with the lowest value was $1.77 for the same time period, recorded on 01/18/23.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Bit Brother Limited (BTB) full year performance was -61.32%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Bit Brother Limited shares are logging -83.00% during the 52-week period from high price, and 25.93% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.62 and $12.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Cyclical managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2346698 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Bit Brother Limited (BTB) recorded performance in the market was -80.81%, having the revenues showcasing -13.65% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 20.40M, as it employees total of 67 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Bit Brother Limited (BTB)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Bit Brother Limited a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.37, with a change in the price was noted -0.44. In a similar fashion, Bit Brother Limited posted a movement of -17.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 853,602 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for BTB is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical breakdown of Bit Brother Limited (BTB)

Raw Stochastic average of Bit Brother Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 2.64%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 2.64%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 5.60% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 7.47%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Bit Brother Limited, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -80.81%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -56.58%, alongside a downfall of -61.32% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -10.13% in the 7-day charts and went up by -75.77% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.65% during last recorded quarter.