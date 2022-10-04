Right Now May Be the Best Buy-In Window for FREYR Battery (FREY)

FREYR Battery (FREY) is priced at $16.08 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $14.19 and reached a high price of $14.825, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $14.61. The stock touched a low price of $13.72.Recently in News on September 30, 2022, FREYR Battery Enters into Agreement with HENT AS to Construct Giga Arctic Battery Production Facility. FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, has entered into an agreement with HENT AS (“HENT”), one of Norway’s largest general contractors and project developers. HENT will be responsible for the planning, project management and construction of FREYR’s 120,000 square-meter battery factory building including facilities and infrastructure in Mo i Rana, Norway, known as Giga Arctic. You can read further details here

FREYR Battery had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.57 on 09/22/22, with the lowest value was $6.42 for the same time period, recorded on 05/12/22.

FREYR Battery (FREY) full year performance was 46.10%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, FREYR Battery shares are logging -2.97% during the 52-week period from high price, and 150.47% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.42 and $16.57.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2074567 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the FREYR Battery (FREY) recorded performance in the market was 30.68%, having the revenues showcasing 97.17% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.64B, as it employees total of 119 workers.

Analysts verdict on FREYR Battery (FREY)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.07, with a change in the price was noted +8.86. In a similar fashion, FREYR Battery posted a movement of +126.57% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,957,921 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FREY is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

FREYR Battery (FREY): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of FREYR Battery in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.31%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 83.87%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.23% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 56.36%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of FREYR Battery, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 30.68%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 17.63%, alongside a boost of 46.10% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 1.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by 16.69% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 97.17% during last recorded quarter.