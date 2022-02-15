China Online Education Group (COE): Odds are Looking Good after Recent Activity

For the readers interested in the stock health of China Online Education Group (COE). It is currently valued at $2.03. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $2.18, after setting-off with the price of $1.69. Company’s stock value dipped to $1.67 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $1.59.Recently in News on December 21, 2021, China Online Education Group Announces Receipt of NYSE Non-Compliance Letter. China Online Education Group (“51Talk,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: COE) today announced that it has received a letter dated December 20, 2021 (the “Letter”) from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”), notifying the Company that it is below compliance standards due to the Company’s total market capitalization and stockholders’ equity. You can read further details here

China Online Education Group had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $2.1800 on 02/14/22, with the lowest value was $0.7600 for the same time period, recorded on 01/31/22.

China Online Education Group (COE) full year performance was -92.05%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, China Online Education Group shares are logging -92.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 167.11% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.76 and $26.00.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Consumer Defensive managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5768014 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the China Online Education Group (COE) recorded performance in the market was 67.77%, having the revenues showcasing -13.62% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 35.36M, as it employees total of 2479 workers.

Market experts do have their say about China Online Education Group (COE)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 1.7500, with a change in the price was noted -0.75. In a similar fashion, China Online Education Group posted a movement of -26.98% for the period of last 100 days, recording 438,276 in trading volumes.

Technical breakdown of China Online Education Group (COE)

Raw Stochastic average of China Online Education Group in the period of last 50 days is set at 89.44%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 85.19% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 74.56%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of China Online Education Group, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 67.77%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -5.58%, alongside a downfall of -92.05% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 130.68% in the 7-day charts and went up by 79.65% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -13.62% during last recorded quarter.