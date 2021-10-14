Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) distance from 20-day Simple moving Average is 9.64%: What to Expect?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Golden Minerals Company (AUMN), which is $0.49 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $0.49 after opening rate of $0.46 while the lowest price it went was recorded $0.46 before closing at $0.45.Recently in News on October 12, 2021, Golden Minerals Reports Quarterly Gold Production Increase of 38 Percent During Third Quarter 2021. Golden Minerals Company (“Golden Minerals”, “Golden” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AUMN and TSX: AUMN) is pleased to report payable production during the third quarter 2021 of 4,942 gold equivalent ounces, consisting of 4,777 gold ounces and 12,196 silver ounces from its Rodeo gold-silver open pit mine located in Durango State, Mexico. Gold production increased by 38% compared to 3,452 ounces produced in the second quarter 2021. You can read further details here

Golden Minerals Company had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $1.3000 on 02/01/21, with the lowest value was $0.4150 for the same time period, recorded on 10/06/21.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) full year performance was 8.38%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Golden Minerals Company shares are logging -62.48% during the 52-week period from high price, and 18.75% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.41 and $1.30.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 917033 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) recorded performance in the market was -35.83%, having the revenues showcasing -14.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 79.14M, as it employees total of 192 workers.

Analysts verdict on Golden Minerals Company (AUMN)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Golden Minerals Company a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.5511, with a change in the price was noted -0.28. In a similar fashion, Golden Minerals Company posted a movement of -36.63% for the period of last 100 days, recording 631,688 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AUMN is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Golden Minerals Company in the period of last 50 days is set at 49.49%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.42%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 59.05% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 41.53%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Golden Minerals Company, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -35.83%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -31.45%, alongside a boost of 8.38% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 14.35% in the 7-day charts and went up by -0.89% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -14.20% during last recorded quarter.