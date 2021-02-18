Recent Change of 9.31% in the ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) market price might lead to pleasant surprises

At the end of the latest market close, ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) was valued at $24.91. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $25.00 while reaching the peak value of $28.02 and lowest value recorded on the day was $25.00. The stock current value is $27.23.

Recently in News on February 18, 2021, ESSA Pharma Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Shares. ESSA Pharma Inc. (“ESSA”, or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,830,918 common shares at a public offering price of $27.00 per share, before underwriting discounts, for an aggregate offering of approximately $130.4 million (the “Offering”). ESSA has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase, in whole or in part, up to an additional 724,637 shares of its common shares (the “Option”). The proceeds to ESSA from the Offering are expected to be approximately $121.6 million after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses but excluding any exercise of the Option. ESSA intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for pre-clinical and clinical activities, chemistry, manufacturing and controls, research and development, as well as working capital and general corporate purposes. All common shares to be sold in the Offering will be offered by ESSA. You can read further details here

ESSA Pharma Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $32.69 on 02/11/21, with the lowest value was $11.27 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) full year performance was 418.67%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, ESSA Pharma Inc. shares are logging -16.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 807.67% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.00 and $32.69.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1130598 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) recorded performance in the market was 128.25%, having the revenues showcasing 320.87% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 929.09M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX) in the eye of market guru’s

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the ESSA Pharma Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.35, with a change in the price was noted +20.78. In a similar fashion, ESSA Pharma Inc. posted a movement of +322.17% for the period of last 100 days, recording 222,990 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for EPIX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

ESSA Pharma Inc. (EPIX): Stocks Technical analysis and Trends

Raw Stochastic average of ESSA Pharma Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.21%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 67.11%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 65.55% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 70.42%.

If we look into the earlier routines of ESSA Pharma Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 128.25%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 306.42%, alongside a boost of 418.67% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 43.39% in the 7-day charts and went down by 70.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 320.87% during last recorded quarter.