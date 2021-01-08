Time to Buy Beat-Down Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) Stock? Here is the INSIGHT

For the readers interested in the stock health of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS). It is currently valued at $12.89. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $13.19, after setting-off with the price of $12.50. Company’s stock value dipped to $12.459 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $12.29.

Recently in News on January 5, 2021, Akoustis to Present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 11, 2021. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) (“Akoustis” or the “Company”), an integrated device manufacturer (IDM) of patented bulk acoustic wave (BAW) high-band RF filters for mobile and other wireless applications, announced today that senior management will attend the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on January 11, 2021. You can read further details here

Akoustis Technologies Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $13.19 on 01/07/21, with the lowest value was $11.56 for the same time period, recorded on 01/04/21.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) full year performance was 50.94%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares are logging -2.57% during the 52-week period from high price, and 242.82% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.76 and $13.23.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 717732 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) recorded performance in the market was 5.40%, having the revenues showcasing 53.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 503.61M, as it employees total of 95 workers.

The Analysts eye on Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the Akoustis Technologies Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.70, with a change in the price was noted +5.01. In a similar fashion, Akoustis Technologies Inc. posted a movement of +63.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 641,799 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AKTS is recording 0.70 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.70.

Technical rundown of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS)

Raw Stochastic average of Akoustis Technologies Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 94.17%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 93.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 86.11% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 82.38%.

Considering, the past performance of Akoustis Technologies Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 5.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 55.30%, alongside a boost of 50.94% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.20% in the 7-day charts and went down by 57.10% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 53.82% during last recorded quarter.