Here is why United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) stock volatility recorded over the last month was 13.30%

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) is priced at $0.50 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $0.45 and reached a high price of $0.55, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $0.44. The stock touched a low price of $0.43.

Recently in News on November 30, 2020, US Antimony Announces Completion of Initial Drill Program at the Los Juarez Gold, Silver, and Antimony Mine. United States Antimony Corporation (NYSE American:UAMY Announces Operation Update) You can read further details here

United States Antimony Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $0.7344 on 10/07/20, with the lowest value was $0.2195 for the same time period, recorded on 10/02/20.

United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) full year performance was 21.95%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, United States Antimony Corporation shares are logging -31.92% during the 52-week period from high price, and 127.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.22 and $0.73.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 7841180 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY) recorded performance in the market was 29.87%, having the revenues showcasing 61.19% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 37.59M, as it employees total of 103 workers.

Specialists analysis on United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the United States Antimony Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 0.4224, with a change in the price was noted +0.0826. In a similar fashion, United States Antimony Corporation posted a movement of +19.79% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,330,831 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UAMY is recording 0.08 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.06.

Trends and Technical analysis: United States Antimony Corporation (UAMY)

Raw Stochastic average of United States Antimony Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 79.87%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 74.34%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 51.91% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 43.34%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 29.87%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by 0.00%, alongside a boost of 21.95% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 17.65% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 61.19% during last recorded quarter.