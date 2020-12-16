Reason’s why TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) is an asset to your trade with current Target Price of $114.00

At the end of the latest market close, TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) was valued at $117.17. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $118.44 while reaching the peak value of $118.81 and lowest value recorded on the day was $116.97. The stock current value is $117.91.

Recently in News on December 11, 2020, TE Connectivity’s board approves recommendation to raise annualized dividend to $2.00 per share. The TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) Board of Directors today approved a recommendation to increase the company’s quarterly dividend from $0.48 to $0.50 per share, for the four fiscal quarters starting in April 2021, the beginning of the third fiscal quarter. The recommendation would raise the company’s dividend from the annual rate of $1.92 per share to $2.00 per share, and will be presented for shareholder approval at the company’s Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on March 10, 2021. You can read further details here

TE Connectivity Ltd. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $120.18 on 12/04/20, with the lowest value was $48.62 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) full year performance was 23.84%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, TE Connectivity Ltd. shares are logging -1.89% during the 52-week period from high price, and 142.51% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $48.62 and $120.18.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2548442 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) recorded performance in the market was 23.03%, having the revenues showcasing 15.75% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 39.13B, as it employees total of 82000 workers.

The Analysts eye on TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)

During the last month, 12 analysts gave the TE Connectivity Ltd. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 102.29, with a change in the price was noted +30.64. In a similar fashion, TE Connectivity Ltd. posted a movement of +35.11% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,627,577 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for TEL is recording 0.44 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.37.

Technical rundown of TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL)

Raw Stochastic average of TE Connectivity Ltd. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.28%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 80.26%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 79.72% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 83.25%.

Considering, the past performance of TE Connectivity Ltd., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 23.03%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 44.83%, alongside a boost of 23.84% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -0.91% in the 7-day charts and went down by 7.64% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 15.75% during last recorded quarter.