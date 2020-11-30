Roll up the Sleeves! When the bell rang at previous close Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) was down -0.06%

At the end of the latest market close, Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) was valued at $67.38. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $67.55 while reaching the peak value of $68.21 and lowest value recorded on the day was $66.90. The stock current value is $67.34.

Recently in News on November 9, 2020, Otis Names Bernardo Calleja as President, Otis EMEA. Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE: OTIS) has named Bernardo Calleja as President, Otis Europe Middle East & Africa (EMEA). Calleja will report directly to Otis President & CEO Judy Marks. Otis is the world’s leading company for elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Otis Worldwide Corporation shares are logging -1.03% during the 52-week period from high price, and 77.21% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $38.00 and $68.04.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Industrials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1644606 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS) recorded performance in the market was 48.82%, having the revenues showcasing 5.90% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 29.19B, as it employees total of 69000 workers.

Specialists analysis on Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)

During the last month, 5 analysts gave the Otis Worldwide Corporation a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 62.76, with a change in the price was noted +10.42. In a similar fashion, Otis Worldwide Corporation posted a movement of +18.31% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,098,790 in trading volumes.

Trends and Technical analysis: Otis Worldwide Corporation (OTIS)

Raw Stochastic average of Otis Worldwide Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.88%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 89.66%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.79% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 92.47%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 48.82%. The shares increased approximately by 1.78% in the 7-day charts and went down by 14.15% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.90% during last recorded quarter.