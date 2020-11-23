Why is MICT Inc. (MICT) up 81.25% from the day 1 this year?

At the end of the latest market close, MICT Inc. (MICT) was valued at $1.74. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $1.57 while reaching the peak value of $1.75 and lowest value recorded on the day was $1.53. The stock current value is $1.84.

Recently in News on November 23, 2020, MICT’s Insurance Division Signs Contracts Expected to Generate Significant Recurring Monthly Revenues. Company delivers ahead of schedule against targets for capitalizing on China’s rapidly growing insurance market. You can read further details here

My Next COVID-19 Stock Alert Poised For Triple Digit Moves ﻿Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea. I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd. >> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer << Sponsored

MICT Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $8.4500 on 08/18/20, with the lowest value was $0.4387 for the same time period, recorded on 03/27/20.

MICT Inc. (MICT) full year performance was 81.25%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, MICT Inc. shares are logging -78.28% during the 52-week period from high price, and 318.28% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.44 and $8.45.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Technology managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1457200 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the MICT Inc. (MICT) recorded performance in the market was 95.44%, having the revenues showcasing -51.53% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 111.10M, as it employees total of 53 workers.

Analysts verdict on MICT Inc. (MICT)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the MICT Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 3.2943, with a change in the price was noted +0.1199. In a similar fashion, MICT Inc. posted a movement of +7.05% for the period of last 100 days, recording 1,061,901 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for MICT is recording 0.02 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

MICT Inc. (MICT): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of MICT Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.46%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 19.37%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 13.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 9.54%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of MICT Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 95.44%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 51.30%, alongside a boost of 81.25% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 16.00% in the 7-day charts and went up by -33.84% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -51.53% during last recorded quarter.