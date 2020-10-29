UGI Corporation (UGI) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 887.96K

UGI Corporation (UGI) is priced at $32.95 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $33.70 and reached a high price of $33.89, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $34.45. The stock touched a low price of $32.58.

Recently in News on October 28, 2020, UGI Corporation to Hold Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, November 19. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) will announce the results of its fiscal year 2020 earnings after the market closes on November 18. The company will hold a live internet audio webcast of its conference call to discuss results and other current activities at 9:00 AM ET on Thursday, November 19. . You can read further details here

UGI Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $45.26 on 01/02/20, with the lowest value was $21.75 for the same time period, recorded on 03/19/20.

UGI Corporation (UGI) full year performance was -30.49%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, UGI Corporation shares are logging -32.19% during the 52-week period from high price, and 51.49% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $21.75 and $48.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Utilities managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1474627 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the UGI Corporation (UGI) recorded performance in the market was -27.04%, having the revenues showcasing -1.82% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.83B, as it employees total of 12800 workers.

Analysts verdict on UGI Corporation (UGI)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the UGI Corporation a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 33.23, with a change in the price was noted -3.82. In a similar fashion, UGI Corporation posted a movement of -10.39% for the period of last 100 days, recording 974,115 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for UGI is recording 1.55 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 1.44.

UGI Corporation (UGI): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of UGI Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 36.76%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 23.44%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 53.51% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 73.44%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of UGI Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -27.04%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 9.18%, alongside a downfall of -30.49% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -5.26% in the 7-day charts and went down by 1.42% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -1.82% during last recorded quarter.