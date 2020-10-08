SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) market price of $53.02 offers the impression of an exciting value play

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) is priced at $53.02 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $47.38 and reached a high price of $52.98, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $52.09. The stock touched a low price of $45.3435.

Recently in News on October 8, 2020, SpringWorks Therapeutics Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock. SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SWTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing life-changing medicines for patients with severe rare diseases and cancer, announced today the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 4,901,960 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $51.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions. All of the shares in the offering are being sold by SpringWorks. In addition, SpringWorks has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 735,294 shares of its common stock at the public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $250 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares. The offering is expected to close on or about October 13, 2020, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. You can read further details here

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $53.73 on 10/08/20, with the lowest value was $19.50 for the same time period, recorded on 03/17/20.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) full year performance was 169.48%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. shares are logging -1.13% during the 52-week period from high price, and 211.52% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $17.02 and $53.63.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1112064 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX) recorded performance in the market was 35.33%, having the revenues showcasing 32.14% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.25B, as it employees total of 56 workers.

Analysts verdict on SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 42.72, with a change in the price was noted +17.39. In a similar fashion, SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. posted a movement of +48.83% for the period of last 100 days, recording 235,804 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for SWTX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. (SWTX): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 95.71%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 95.28%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 91.94% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 85.57%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of SpringWorks Therapeutics Inc., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 35.33%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 76.70%, alongside a boost of 169.48% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.27% in the 7-day charts and went down by 20.08% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 32.14% during last recorded quarter.