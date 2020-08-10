OpGen Inc. (OPGN) can’t be written off after posting last 3-months Average volume of 4.83M

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) is priced at $3.36 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $2.493 and reached a high price of $4.44, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $3.37. The stock touched a low price of $2.15.

Recently in News on August 9, 2020, OpGen Co-Markets COVID-19 Antibody Test Kit. As disclosed in OpGen, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: OPGN) (“OpGen” or “the Company”) July 13, 2020 press release, we have commenced marketing and promotion, on a non-exclusive basis, of certain products offered by Menarini Silicon Biosystems (MSB) to infectious disease healthcare providers and researchers. As part of the co-promotion relationship, OpGen is marketing and promoting the CELLSEARCH system, CELLSEARCH CEC kit, and certain COVID-19 related products that are sold and distributed by MSB on a non-exclusive basis. OpGen is authorized to market and promote such products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico under a strategic co-promotion agreement entered into by OpGen and MSB. As described in our tweet on August 7, 2020, the COVID-19 related products include an IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette that is manufactured by Healgen and sold by MSB, which is an antibody test that provides results in as fast as 10 minutes. As further described at http://www.siliconbiosystems.com/covid-19-tests, the IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette has been authorized by the FDA under an emergency use authorization for use by authorized laboratories. The test has been authorized only for the presence of IgM and IgG antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. Under the terms of the co-promotion agreement, OpGen is entitled to certain payments based on MSB’s net sales from customers referred by OpGen for such products, including the IgG/IgM Rapid Test Cassette. The parties expect to continue to expand the portfolio of COVID-19 products available as part of the non-exclusive co-promotion relationship. You can read further details here

OpGen Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $5.76 on 03/16/20, with the lowest value was $1.11 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/20.

OpGen Inc. (OPGN) full year performance was -31.22%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, OpGen Inc. shares are logging -73.75% during the 52-week period from high price, and 265.23% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $0.92 and $12.80.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Healthcare managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 10069298 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the OpGen Inc. (OPGN) recorded performance in the market was 198.23%, having the revenues showcasing 65.20% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 33.30M, as it employees total of 38 workers.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 2.23, with a change in the price was noted +0.72. In a similar fashion, OpGen Inc. posted a movement of +27.07% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,543,384 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for OPGN is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.03.

Raw Stochastic average of OpGen Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 58.91%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 58.59%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 55.86% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 58.25%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 198.23%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 85.16%, alongside a downfall of -31.22% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 56.02% in the 7-day charts and went down by 60.48% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 65.20% during last recorded quarter.