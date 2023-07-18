Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s current trading price is -8.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 87.75%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.05 and $4.20. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.2 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.85 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) currently stands at $3.85. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $3.71 after starting at $3.55. The stock’s lowest price was $3.472 before closing at $3.69.

The market performance of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $4.20 on 04/13/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $2.05 on 09/26/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 0.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.07B.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.50, with a change in price of +0.57. Similarly, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. recorded 3,217,655 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +17.43%.

FSM Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 84.95%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 98.75%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 96.35% and 93.85% respectively.

FSM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 2.63%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 4.59%. The price of FSM fallen by 17.34% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 22.57%.