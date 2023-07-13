MAG’s Stock Market Puzzle: Piecing Together 2023’s Performance

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -25.40%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -30.22%. The price of MAG decreased -5.89% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.47%.

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) stock is currently valued at $11.66. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $11.76 after opening at $11.18. The stock briefly dropped to $11.15 before ultimately closing at $10.89.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The market performance of MAG Silver Corp.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $17.02 on 01/09/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $10.32 on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of MAG Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. MAG Silver Corp.’s current trading price is -31.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.98%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $10.32 and $17.02. The trading volume for the Basic Materials sector company’s shares reached about 0.75 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 0.85 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

MAG Silver Corp. (MAG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.45% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.58B and boasts a workforce of 11 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.21, with a change in price of -1.17. Similarly, MAG Silver Corp. recorded 789,668 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.12%.

MAG’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MAG stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

MAG Stock Stochastic Average

Today, MAG Silver Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 37.68%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 40.65%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 22.58% and 13.55% respectively.