Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s current trading price is -25.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 53.17%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $2.05 and $4.20 The company’s shares, which are part of the Basic Materials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.18 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.84 million over the last three months.

At present, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) has a stock price of $3.14. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $3.22 after an opening price of $3.17. The day’s lowest price was $3.11, and it closed at $3.18.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The market performance of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $4.20 on 04/13/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $2.05 on 09/26/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (FSM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -20.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 913.37M.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.49, with a change in price of -0.37. Similarly, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. recorded 3,157,368 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -10.54%.

FSM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 9.68%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 18.00%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 20.33% and 17.63%, respectively.

FSM Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -16.27%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -13.74%. Over the last 30 days, the price of FSM has leaped by -11.55%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.56%.