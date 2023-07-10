Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Kinross Gold Corporation’s current trading price is -15.99% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 55.83%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $3.00 and $5.57. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.65 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 11.59 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) is currently priced at $4.68. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $4.63 after opening at $4.57. The day’s lowest price was $4.5601 before the stock closed at $4.59.

Kinross Gold Corporation experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $5.57 on 05/10/23 and the lowest value was $3.00 on 07/15/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.58B and boasts a workforce of 8970 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.64, with a change in price of +0.52. Similarly, Kinross Gold Corporation recorded 13,391,987 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.39%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KGC stands at 0.46. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.37.

KGC Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Kinross Gold Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 15.41%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 35.51%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 16.33% and 24.67% respectively.

KGC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 14.30% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 5.29%. Over the past 30 days, the price of KGC has leaped by -0.53%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.99%.