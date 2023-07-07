Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Ups and Downs

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s current trading price is -21.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.76%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $28.62 and $52.76. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.61 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.81 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) currently stands at $41.43. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $42.48 after starting at $42.38. The stock’s lowest price was $41.17 before closing at $42.77.

The market performance of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $52.76 on 04/13/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $28.62 on 09/26/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 18.86B and boasts a workforce of 44 employees.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 45.91, with a change in price of -1.78. Similarly, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. recorded 2,133,891 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.12%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WPM stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

WPM Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 2.28%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 4.68%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 23.32% and 33.18% respectively.

WPM Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 6.01%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 2.12%. The price of WPM leaped by -9.56% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.66%.