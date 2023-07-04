A Closer Look at Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) Stock Gains

The stock market performance of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $20.12 on 04/13/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $15.11, recorded on 09/27/22.

52-week price history of CEF Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s current trading price is -9.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 19.92%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $15.11 and $20.12. Shares of the company, which operates in the Financial sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.24 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.43 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.89B.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.46, with a change in price of +0.27. Similarly, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust recorded 479,426 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.52%.

CEF Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust over the last 50 days is presently at 14.83%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 28.57%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 19.44% and 14.79%, respectively.

CEF Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 1.06%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 1.46%. The price of CEF decreased -3.97% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.28%.