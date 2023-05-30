Barrick Gold Corporation Inc. (GOLD) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -2.14% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 5.28%. Over the past 30 days, the price of GOLD has leaped by -11.70%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.50%.

The stock of Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) is currently priced at $16.81. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $17.42 after opening at $17.38. The day’s lowest price was $16.88 before the stock closed at $16.99.

Barrick Gold Corporation experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $20.96 on 06/10/22 and the lowest value was $12.97 on 11/03/22.

52-week price history of GOLD Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Barrick Gold Corporation’s current trading price is -19.81% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.64%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$12.97 and $20.96. The Barrick Gold Corporation’s shares, which operate in the Basic Materials, saw a trading volume of around 5.11 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 17.24 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 30.00B and boasts a workforce of 21300 employees.

Barrick Gold Corporation: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Barrick Gold Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.38, with a change in price of -2.16. Similarly, Barrick Gold Corporation recorded 17,489,791 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.47%.

GOLD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GOLD stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.21.

GOLD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Barrick Gold Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 3.00%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 3.00%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 2.90% and 2.29%, respectively.