A Closer Look at Shopify Inc. (SHOP) Stock Gains

The present stock price for Shopify Inc. (SHOP) is $59.26. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $59.92 after an opening price of $58.00. The stock briefly fell to $57.795 before ending the session at $57.71.

Shopify Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $65.54 on 05/10/23 and the lowest value was $23.63 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of SHOP Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Shopify Inc.’s current trading price is -9.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 150.78%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $23.63 and $65.54. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 13.63 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 16.13 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 46.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 73.81B and boasts a workforce of 11600 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Shopify Inc.

As of right now, 15 analysts are rating Shopify Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 27 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 47.61, with a change in price of +23.58. Similarly, Shopify Inc. recorded 18,533,982 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +66.09%.

Examining SHOP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SHOP stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.11.

SHOP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Shopify Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 72.41%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 67.73%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 64.58% and 66.00%, respectively.

SHOP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 70.73% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 61.16%. The price of SHOP fallen by 24.52% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.56%.