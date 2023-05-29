Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s current trading price is -8.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.04%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $15.11 and $20.12 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.25 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 0.56 million over the last three months.

In terms of market performance, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $20.12 on 04/13/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $15.11 on 09/27/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.96B.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.45, with a change in price of +0.44. Similarly, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust recorded 510,722 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.44%.

CEF Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 20.38%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 12.80%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 5.82% and 7.72%, respectively.

CEF Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 2.84% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 7.96%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CEF has leaped by -4.06%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.81%.