Home  »  Finance   »  Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) Stock:...

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s current trading price is -8.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 22.04%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $15.11 and $20.12 The company’s shares, which are part of the Financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.25 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 0.56 million over the last three months.

In terms of market performance, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $20.12 on 04/13/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $15.11 on 09/27/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (CEF) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.96B.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.45, with a change in price of +0.44. Similarly, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust recorded 510,722 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +2.44%.

CEF Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 20.38%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 12.80%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 5.82% and 7.72%, respectively.

CEF Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 2.84% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 7.96%. Over the past 30 days, the price of CEF has leaped by -4.06%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.81%.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

On Key

Related Posts

Facebook Twitter Google-plus Pinterest

About Company

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.

Quick Links

Categories

Copyright 2023 © All rights Reserved.