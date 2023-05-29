A Closer Look at Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) Stock Gains

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) current stock price is $55.33. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $55.83 after opening at $54.73. The stock’s lowest point was $54.04 before it closed at $54.39.

The stock market performance of Piedmont Lithium Inc. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $76.78 on 02/16/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $32.08, recorded on 07/14/22.

52-week price history of PLL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Piedmont Lithium Inc.’s current trading price is -27.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 72.45%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $32.08 and $76.78. Shares of the company, which operates in the Basic Materials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.28 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.43 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (PLL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.51% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.04B and boasts a workforce of 40 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Piedmont Lithium Inc.

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Piedmont Lithium Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 58.92, with a change in price of +12.51. Similarly, Piedmont Lithium Inc. recorded 459,022 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +29.22%.

PLL Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PLL stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

PLL Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Piedmont Lithium Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 52.01%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 41.68%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 38.92% and 50.38%, respectively.

PLL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 25.69%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -5.09%. The price of PLL decreased -1.88% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.37%.