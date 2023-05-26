International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s current trading price is -42.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -2.54%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $80.30 and $135.17. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.65 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.83 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) is $78.26. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $80.08 after an opening price of $79.54. The stock briefly fell to $78.04 before ending the session at $80.33.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $135.17 on 06/08/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $80.30 on 05/25/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) has experienced a quarterly decline of -16.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 20.08B and boasts a workforce of 24600 employees.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 96.14, with a change in price of -26.58. Similarly, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. recorded 1,997,326 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -25.35%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for IFF stands at 0.64. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.52.

IFF Stock Stochastic Average

Today, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 1.13%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 1.13%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 4.50% and 9.24% respectively.

IFF Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -25.35% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -21.60%. The price of IFF leaped by -17.08% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -7.02%.