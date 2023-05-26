Etsy Inc.’s Banking’s 100-Day Moving Average at 114.06: Will the Stock Break Through?

The present stock price for Etsy Inc. (ETSY) is $86.23. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $88.40 after an opening price of $87.76. The stock briefly fell to $84.92 before ending the session at $87.66.

The market performance of Etsy Inc.’s stock has been harmonious in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $149.91 on 02/03/23, while the lowest value for the same duration was $67.01 on 06/16/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of ETSY Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Etsy Inc.’s current trading price is -42.48% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.68%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $67.01 to $149.91. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the Etsy Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.35 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.3.42 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Etsy Inc. (ETSY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -30.52% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.03B and boasts a workforce of 2790 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Etsy Inc.

As of right now, 12 analysts are rating Etsy Inc. as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 114.06, with a change in price of -33.55. Similarly, Etsy Inc. recorded 3,285,175 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -28.01%.

ETSY Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Etsy Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 4.19%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 7.53%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 6.16% and 7.13% respectively.

ETSY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -28.01% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -27.71%. The price of ETSY leaped by -11.80% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -6.67%.