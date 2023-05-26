A Closer Look at Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) Stock Gains

The present stock price for Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) is $151.89. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $153.33 after an opening price of $148.00. The stock briefly fell to $145.61 before ending the session at $141.05.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $145.88 on 05/25/23 and the lowest value was $46.41 on 07/05/22.

52-week price history of ACLS Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is 4.12% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 227.28%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $46.41 and $145.88. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.71 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.57 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) has experienced a quarterly rise of 23.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.07B and boasts a workforce of 1388 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 121.38, with a change in price of +72.53. Similarly, Axcelis Technologies Inc. recorded 583,303 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +91.39%.

Examining ACLS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ACLS stands at 0.07. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.06.

ACLS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Axcelis Technologies Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 97.00%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 97.00%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 92.25% and 92.03%, respectively.

ACLS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 91.39% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 93.00%. The price of ACLS fallen by 28.71% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 5.10%.