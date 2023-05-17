Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Sprott Physical Silver Trust’s current trading price is -9.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.55%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $6.16 and $8.99. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Financial reached around 0.92 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 3.71 million over the last three months.

The stock market performance of Sprott Physical Silver Trust has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $8.99 on 05/04/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $6.16, recorded on 09/01/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.07B.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.03, with a change in price of -0.03. Similarly, Sprott Physical Silver Trust recorded 3,712,138 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.43%.

PSLV Stock Stochastic Average

Sprott Physical Silver Trust’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 61.92%. This represents a surge from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 7.39%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 7.56% and 7.60%, respectively.

PSLV Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -0.91%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 8.72%. The price of PSLV decreased -5.06% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.58%.