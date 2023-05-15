The Significance of Moving Averages in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Inc. (GT) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 44.53% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 48.33%. Over the past 30 days, the price of GT has fallen by 34.96%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 28.35%.

The stock of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) is currently priced at $14.67. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $14.85 after opening at $14.15. The day’s lowest price was $14.15 before the stock closed at $14.23.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $15.69 on 08/16/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $9.66 on 12/28/22.

52-week price history of GT Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s current trading price is -6.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 51.86%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$9.66 and $15.69. The The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 12.14 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 5.0 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (GT) has experienced a quarterly rise of 35.08% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.03B and boasts a workforce of 74000 employees.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.00, with a change in price of +4.16. Similarly, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company recorded 4,682,784 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +39.58%.

GT’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GT stands at 1.72. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.56.

GT Stock Stochastic Average

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 91.11%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 90.64%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 86.81% and 88.32%, respectively.