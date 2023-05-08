Barrick Gold Corporation Inc. (GOLD) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 17.58%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 41.32%. The price of GOLD increased 2.64% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.09%.

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) stock is currently valued at $20.20. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $20.42 after opening at $19.79. The stock briefly dropped to $19.75 before ultimately closing at $20.43.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Barrick Gold Corporation experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $23.08 on 05/06/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $12.97 on 11/03/22.

52-week price history of GOLD Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Barrick Gold Corporation’s current trading price is -12.49% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 55.77%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$12.97 and $23.08. The Barrick Gold Corporation’s shares, which operate in the Basic Materials, saw a trading volume of around 15.04 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 18.31 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 35.99B and boasts a workforce of 21300 employees.

Barrick Gold Corporation: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 13 analysts are rating Barrick Gold Corporation as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 18.22, with a change in price of +3.62. Similarly, Barrick Gold Corporation recorded 18,322,207 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +21.83%.

GOLD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GOLD stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.21.

GOLD Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Barrick Gold Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 89.56%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 72.08%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 78.61% and 71.65%, respectively.