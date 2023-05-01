Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Sprott Physical Silver Trust’s current trading price is -5.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.47%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $6.16 and $8.98. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.46 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 3.79 million observed over the last three months.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $8.98 on 04/14/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $6.16 on 09/01/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.25B.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.95, with a change in price of +1.05. Similarly, Sprott Physical Silver Trust recorded 3,976,882 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +13.94%.

PSLV Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Sprott Physical Silver Trust over the last 50 days is at 81.22%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 44.44%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 42.28% and 44.30%, respectively.

PSLV Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 3.52%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 25.44%. The price of PSLV fallen by 3.02% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.93%.