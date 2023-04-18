Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Gold Fields Limited’s current trading price is -10.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 114.37%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $7.03 and $16.92. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 5.96 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 5.88 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has a stock price of $15.07. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $15.29 after an opening price of $15.16. The day’s lowest price was $14.95, and it closed at $15.37.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Gold Fields Limited saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $16.92 on 04/18/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $7.03 on 09/26/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 18.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.41B and boasts a workforce of 6364 employees.

Gold Fields Limited: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Gold Fields Limited as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.39, with a change in price of +4.49. Similarly, Gold Fields Limited recorded 5,795,107 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +42.44%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GFI stands at 0.35. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.33.

GFI Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Gold Fields Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 88.41%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 82.62%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 89.91% and 93.41% respectively.

GFI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 45.60%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 86.74%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GFI has fallen by 38.89%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.15%.