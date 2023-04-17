Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) Stock: A 52-Week Tale of Drops and Gains

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Sprott Physical Silver Trust’s current trading price is -7.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 38.37%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $6.16 and $9.17. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.75 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 3.84 million observed over the last three months.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust’s stock market performance has been somewhat irregular. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $9.17 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value being $6.16 on 09/01/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Sprott Physical Silver Trust (PSLV) has experienced a quarterly rise of 3.44% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.33B.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.83, with a change in price of +1.42. Similarly, Sprott Physical Silver Trust recorded 4,038,825 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +20.04%.

PSLV Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Sprott Physical Silver Trust over the past 50 days is 79.11%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 67.99%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 82.64% and 91.15%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

PSLV Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 3.44% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 29.73%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PSLV has fallen by 15.03%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.89%.