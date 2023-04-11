Here is why Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) recent weekly performance of 9.77% shouldn’t bother you at All

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM), which is $57.66 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $56.32 after opening rate of $55.65 while the lowest price it went was recorded $55.08 before closing at $56.20.Recently in News on April 6, 2023, Teck and Agnico Eagle Announce Completion of the San Nicolás Copper-Zinc Project Joint Venture. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM) (NYSE: AEM) (“Agnico Eagle”) and Teck Resources Limited (TSX: TECK.A) (TSX: TECK.B) (NYSE: TECK) (“Teck”) announced today that the previously announced joint venture transaction between Teck and Agnico Eagle to advance the San Nicolás copper-zinc development project has closed. Teck and Agnico Eagle have entered into a joint venture shareholders agreement whereby Agnico Eagle, through a wholly-owned Mexican subsidiary, has agreed to subscribe for a 50% interest in Minas de San Nicolás, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (“MSN”) for US$580 million, to be contributed as study and development costs are incurred by MSN. For governance purposes, Agnico Eagle is deemed to be a 50% shareholder of MSN from closing, regardless of the number of shares that have been issued to Agnico Eagle or its subsidiary. You can read further details here

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $67.14 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $36.69 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) full year performance was -8.45%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares are logging -14.12% during the 52-week period from high price, and 57.18% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $36.69 and $67.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1307785 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) recorded performance in the market was 10.91%, having the revenues showcasing 5.39% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 27.37B, as it employees total of 10125 workers.

Specialists analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)

During the last month, 14 analysts gave the Agnico Eagle Mines Limited a BUY rating, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 51.40, with a change in the price was noted +8.98. In a similar fashion, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited posted a movement of +18.47% for the period of last 100 days, recording 2,997,135 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AEM is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

Trends and Technical analysis: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)

Raw Stochastic average of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 99.77%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 99.71%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 98.26% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 98.26%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 10.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 35.23%, alongside a downfall of -8.45% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 9.77% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.95% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 5.39% during last recorded quarter.