Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is set for a tempting yields with an average volume of 5.76M

At the end of the latest market close, Gold Fields Limited (GFI) was valued at $14.47. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $14.38 while reaching the peak value of $14.60 and lowest value recorded on the day was $14.3705. The stock current value is $14.88.Recently in News on March 30, 2023, GOLD FIELDS PUBLISHES ITS SUITE OF ANNUAL REPORTS. Gold Fields Limited (Gold Fields) (JSE, NYSE: GFI) today published its suite of annual reports on its website for the financial year ended 31 December 2022. You can read further details here

Gold Fields Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $16.92 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $7.03 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) full year performance was 0.51%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Gold Fields Limited shares are logging -12.09% during the 52-week period from high price, and 111.59% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.03 and $16.92.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2796544 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Gold Fields Limited (GFI) recorded performance in the market was 43.72%, having the revenues showcasing 25.32% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 12.85B, as it employees total of 6364 workers.

Specialists analysis on Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.21, with a change in the price was noted +3.68. In a similar fashion, Gold Fields Limited posted a movement of +32.72% for the period of last 100 days, recording 5,880,063 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for GFI is recording 0.35 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.33.

Trends and Technical analysis: Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Raw Stochastic average of Gold Fields Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 98.45%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 97.95%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 97.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 97.90%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 43.72%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 73.57%, alongside a boost of 0.51% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 10.51% in the 7-day charts and went down by 57.24% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 25.32% during last recorded quarter.