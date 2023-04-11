Defying the odds and beating analyst forecasts: Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS), which is $19.01 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $19.165 after opening rate of $19.11 while the lowest price it went was recorded $18.82 before closing at $19.41.Recently in News on April 5, 2023, Pan American Silver Announces Transfer of Listing of Common Shares to the New York Stock Exchange. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) (TSX: PAAS) (“Pan American”) announced it will transfer the listing of its common shares to the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) from the NASDAQ Global Select Market (“NASDAQ”). Pan American expects to begin trading on the NYSE on April 18, 2023, under its existing ticker symbol “PAAS”. Pan American’s shares will continue to trade on the NASDAQ until the market close on April 17, 2023. Pan American’s listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange will not change. You can read further details here

Pan American Silver Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $30.56 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $13.40 for the same time period, recorded on 11/09/22.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) full year performance was -30.21%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Pan American Silver Corp. shares are logging -37.70% during the 52-week period from high price, and 41.87% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $13.40 and $30.51.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 4524240 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) recorded performance in the market was 16.34%, having the revenues showcasing 7.16% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 6.78B, as it employees total of 6200 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

During the last month, 7 analysts gave the Pan American Silver Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 16.93, with a change in the price was noted +3.56. In a similar fashion, Pan American Silver Corp. posted a movement of +23.04% for the period of last 100 days, recording 4,234,457 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for PAAS is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.09.

Technical breakdown of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

Raw Stochastic average of Pan American Silver Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 90.73%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 85.52%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.03% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.57%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Pan American Silver Corp., several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 16.34%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 10.20%, alongside a downfall of -30.21% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 4.45% in the 7-day charts and went down by 24.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 7.16% during last recorded quarter.