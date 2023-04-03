Analysts Mean recommendation for Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) was 2.30: Is this the key time?

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC), which is $4.71 to be very precise.

Kinross Gold Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $6.34 on 04/11/22, with the lowest value was $3.00 for the same time period, recorded on 07/15/22.

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) full year performance was -20.44%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Kinross Gold Corporation shares are logging -25.71% during the 52-week period from high price, and 57.00% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $3.00 and $6.34.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 13744624 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) recorded performance in the market was 15.16%, having the revenues showcasing 13.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 5.96B, as it employees total of 8970 workers.

Market experts do have their say about Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 4.21, with a change in the price was noted +0.85. In a similar fashion, Kinross Gold Corporation posted a movement of +22.02% for the period of last 100 days, recording 15,942,567 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for KGC is recording 0.45 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.44.

Technical breakdown of Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)

Raw Stochastic average of Kinross Gold Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 87.33%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 94.24%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 96.38% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 97.34%.

Bearing in mind the latest performance of Kinross Gold Corporation, several moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 15.16%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 31.20%, alongside a downfall of -20.44% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 8.03% in the 7-day charts and went down by 26.27% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 13.77% during last recorded quarter.