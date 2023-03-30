Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM): Ready for an explosive trading day

At the end of the latest market close, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) was valued at $52.24. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $51.74 while reaching the peak value of $52.27 and lowest value recorded on the day was $51.33. The stock current value is $51.71.Recently in News on March 28, 2023, S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Changes to the S&P/TSX Composite Index. Subject to the completion of the plan of arrangement between Pan American Silver Corp (TSX: PAAS), Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSX: AEM) and Yamana Gold (TSX: YRI) resulting in the combination of the companies. Each share of Yamana Gold will be exchanged for 0.1598 Pan American Silver shares and 0.0376 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines and US$1.0406 in cash. You can read further details here

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $67.14 on 04/18/22, with the lowest value was $36.69 for the same time period, recorded on 09/26/22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) full year performance was -14.37%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited shares are logging -22.98% during the 52-week period from high price, and 40.96% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $36.69 and $67.14.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 2387011 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) recorded performance in the market was -0.54%, having the revenues showcasing -3.42% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 23.31B, as it employees total of 6810 workers.

Analysts verdict on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 50.66, with a change in the price was noted +9.41. In a similar fashion, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited posted a movement of +22.25% for the period of last 100 days, recording 3,099,517 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for AEM is recording 0.09 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.08.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited in the period of last 50 days is set at 53.15%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 92.80%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 94.95% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 94.44%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -0.54%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 37.34%, alongside a downfall of -14.37% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 2.88% in the 7-day charts and went down by 12.34% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -3.42% during last recorded quarter.