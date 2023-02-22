Here is why Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) recent weekly performance of 58.55% shouldn’t bother you at All

For the readers interested in the stock health of Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX). It is currently valued at $10.94. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $11.94, after setting-off with the price of $8.20. Company’s stock value dipped to $8.20 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $7.22.Recently in News on February 21, 2023, Atlas Lithium to Ring the NASDAQ Opening Bell on Friday, February 24, 2023. Belo Horizonte, Brazil–(Newsfile Corp. – February 21, 2023) – Atlas Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: ATLX) (“Atlas Lithium” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration company with over 75,000 acres of hard-rock lithium mineral rights, today announced that management will participate in the Opening Bell Ceremony at the NASDAQ Stock Market on Friday, February 24, 2023. You can read further details here

Atlas Lithium Corporation had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $12.94 on 01/18/23, with the lowest value was $6.01 for the same time period, recorded on 01/10/23.

Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) full year performance was 119.68%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Atlas Lithium Corporation shares are logging -53.47% during the 52-week period from high price, and 605.81% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $1.55 and $23.51.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 6140338 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX) recorded performance in the market was 56.29%, having the revenues showcasing -0.77% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 64.44M, as it employees total of 11 workers.

The Analysts eye on Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 9.29, with a change in the price was noted +3.81. In a similar fashion, Atlas Lithium Corporation posted a movement of +53.54% for the period of last 100 days, recording 164,228 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for ATLX is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Atlas Lithium Corporation (ATLX)

Raw Stochastic average of Atlas Lithium Corporation in the period of last 50 days is set at 52.66%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 81.55%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.06% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 29.08%.

Considering, the past performance of Atlas Lithium Corporation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 56.29%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 50.38%, alongside a boost of 119.68% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 58.55% in the 7-day charts and went up by 13.02% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -0.77% during last recorded quarter.