Flame Acquisition Corp. (FLME): These Numbers are Too Good to be true

Let’s start up with the current stock price of Flame Acquisition Corp. (FLME), which is $10.14 to be very precise. The Stock rose vividly during the last session to $10.14 after opening rate of $10.14 while the lowest price it went was recorded $10.13 before closing at $10.12.Recently in News on November 2, 2022, Flame Acquisition Corp. Announces Business Combination Transaction. Flame Acquisition Corp. (“Flame”) (NYSE: FLME, FLME.WS), a special purpose acquisition entity focused on the energy industry in North America, today announced an agreement to enter into a business combination with Sable Offshore Corp. (“Sable”). Sable has separately agreed to acquire oil and gas assets as part of the merger. After giving effect to the business combination, the company will be named Sable Offshore Corp. You can read further details here

Flame Acquisition Corp. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $10.16 on 02/08/23, with the lowest value was $10.04 for the same time period, recorded on 01/09/23.

Flame Acquisition Corp. (FLME) full year performance was 4.43%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Flame Acquisition Corp. shares are logging -0.20% during the 52-week period from high price, and 4.54% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $9.70 and $10.16.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Financial managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 664686 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Flame Acquisition Corp. (FLME) recorded performance in the market was 0.90%, having the revenues showcasing 1.10% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 364.03M.

The Analysts eye on Flame Acquisition Corp. (FLME)

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 10.01, with a change in the price was noted +0.32. In a similar fashion, Flame Acquisition Corp. posted a movement of +3.26% for the period of last 100 days, recording 289,984 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for FLME is recording 0.00 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.00.

Technical rundown of Flame Acquisition Corp. (FLME)

Raw Stochastic average of Flame Acquisition Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 92.00%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 66.67%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 43.59% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 42.96%.

Considering, the past performance of Flame Acquisition Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 0.90%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 3.05%, alongside a boost of 4.43% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by 0.10% in the 7-day charts and went down by 0.20% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 1.10% during last recorded quarter.