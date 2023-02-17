First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Investing has never been easier

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is priced at $7.18 after the most recent trading session. At the very opening of the session, the stock price was $7.02 and reached a high price of $7.265, prior to closing the session it reached the value of $7.13. The stock touched a low price of $6.97.Recently in News on January 19, 2023, First Majestic Produces 7.6M AgEq Oz in Q4 2022 and a Record 31.3M AgEq Oz in 2022; Annual Retail Silver Bullion Sales Increase 27% to New Record; Announces 2023 Production and Cost Guidance and Conference Call Details. Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – January 19, 2023) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (“First Majestic” or the “Company”) announces that total production in the fourth quarter of 2022 from the Company’s four producing operations, the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine reached 7.6 million silver equivalent (“AgEq”) ounces, consisting of 2.4 million silver ounces and 63,039 gold ounces. Total production for the full year of 2022 reached a new Company record of 31.3 million AgEq ounces, consisting of 10.5 million silver ounces and 248,394 gold ounces, or a 16% increase compared to 2021. You can read further details here

First Majestic Silver Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.07 on 01/12/23, with the lowest value was $6.96 for the same time period, recorded on 02/15/23.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) full year performance was -37.57%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, First Majestic Silver Corp. shares are logging -50.79% during the 52-week period from high price, and 13.79% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.31 and $14.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 5984766 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) recorded performance in the market was -13.91%, having the revenues showcasing -21.96% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.96B.

The Analysts eye on First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the First Majestic Silver Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.44, with a change in the price was noted +0.45. In a similar fashion, First Majestic Silver Corp. posted a movement of +6.69% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,691,214 in trading volumes.

Technical rundown of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

Raw Stochastic average of First Majestic Silver Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 8.59%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 15.17%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 11.61% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 8.50%.

Considering, the past performance of First Majestic Silver Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be encouraging, given the fact the metric is recording -13.91%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably deteriorated by -6.51%, alongside a downfall of -37.57% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.71% in the 7-day charts and went up by -14.11% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were lifted by -21.96% during last recorded quarter.