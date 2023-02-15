Here is what you need to look for: Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE)

At the end of the latest market close, Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) was valued at $13.06. In that particular session, Stock kicked-off at the price of $13.02 while reaching the peak value of $15.49 and lowest value recorded on the day was $12.90. The stock current value is $15.09.Recently in News on February 14, 2023, Ivanhoe Electric Announces Significant Resource Upgrade at the Santa Cruz Copper Project in Arizona, Including Resource Additions at the East Ridge and Texaco Deposits. 65% Increase in Tonnage and 82% Increase in Total Contained Copper in Indicated Resources Across Exotic, Oxide and Enriched Domains at Santa Cruz Deposit. You can read further details here

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, Ivanhoe Electric Inc. shares are logging -2.83% during the 52-week period from high price, and 115.26% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $7.01 and $15.53.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 709532 for the day, which was evidently higher, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) recorded performance in the market was 24.20%, having the revenues showcasing 26.07% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 1.39B, as it employees total of 89 workers.

Specialists analysis on Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE)

During the last month, 3 analysts gave the Ivanhoe Electric Inc. a BUY rating, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 11.20, with a change in the price was noted +6.64. In a similar fashion, Ivanhoe Electric Inc. posted a movement of +78.58% for the period of last 100 days, recording 190,296 in trading volumes.

Total Debt to Equity Ratio (D/E) can also provide valuable insight into the company’s financial health and market status. The debt to equity ratio can be calculated by dividing the present total liabilities of a company by shareholders’ equity. Debt to Equity thus makes a valuable metrics that describes the debt, company is using in order to support assets, correlating with the value of shareholders’ equity The total Debt to Equity ratio for IE is recording 0.10 at the time of this writing. In addition, long term Debt to Equity ratio is set at 0.10.

Trends and Technical analysis: Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE)

Raw Stochastic average of Ivanhoe Electric Inc. in the period of last 50 days is set at 91.25%. The result represents improvement in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 87.14%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.32% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 37.79%.

Now, considering the stocks previous presentation, multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 24.20%. The shares increased approximately by 14.93% in the 7-day charts and went up by 3.43% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 26.07% during last recorded quarter.