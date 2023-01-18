First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Don’t ignore this Blaring Warning Signal

For the readers interested in the stock health of First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG). It is currently valued at $8.56. When the transactions were called off in the previous session, Stock hit the highs of $8.73, after setting-off with the price of $8.73. Company’s stock value dipped to $8.43 during the trading on the day. When the trading was stopped its value was $8.54.Recently in News on December 21, 2022, First Majestic Announces Closing Sale of Royalty Portfolio to Metalla. Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – December 21, 2022) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced transaction to sell a portfolio of royalty interests to Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSE American: MTA) (TSXV: MTA) (“Metalla”) following the receipt of approval from the TSX Venture Exchange as well as the completion of other customary closing conditions. In consideration of the sale, First Majestic received 4,168,056 shares of Metalla at a deemed price of $4.7984 per share for an approximate value of US$20.0 million. You can read further details here

First Majestic Silver Corp. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. The 1-year high price for the company’s stock is recorded $9.07 on 01/12/23, with the lowest value was $8.34 for the same time period, recorded on 01/03/23.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) full year performance was -21.72%

Price records that include history of low and high prices in the period of 52 weeks can tell a lot about the stock’s existing status and the future performance. Presently, First Majestic Silver Corp. shares are logging -41.30% during the 52-week period from high price, and 35.74% higher than the lowest price point for the same timeframe. The stock’s price range for the 52-week period managed to maintain the performance between $6.31 and $14.59.

The company’s shares, operating in the sector of Basic Materials managed to top a trading volume set approximately around 1987142 for the day, which was evidently lower, when compared to the average daily volumes of the shares.

When it comes to the year-to-date metrics, the First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) recorded performance in the market was 2.40%, having the revenues showcasing 12.37% on a quarterly basis in comparison with the same period year before. At the time of this writing, the total market value of the company is set at 2.33B.

Analysts verdict on First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG)

During the last month, 0 analysts gave the First Majestic Silver Corp. a BUY rating, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analysts were recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 of the polled analysts provided SELL rating.

According to the data provided on Barchart.com, the moving average of the company in the 100-day period was set at 8.41, with a change in the price was noted +0.61. In a similar fashion, First Majestic Silver Corp. posted a movement of +7.64% for the period of last 100 days, recording 6,661,884 in trading volumes.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Technical Analysis

Raw Stochastic average of First Majestic Silver Corp. in the period of last 50 days is set at 24.38%. The result represents downgrade in oppose to Raw Stochastic average for the period of the last 20 days, recording 45.10%. In the last 20 days, the company’s Stochastic %K was 49.33% and its Stochastic %D was recorded 57.40%.

Let’s take a glance in the erstwhile performances of First Majestic Silver Corp., multiple moving trends are noted. Year-to-date Price performance of the company’s stock appears to be pessimistic, given the fact the metric is recording 2.40%. Additionally, trading for the stock in the period of the last six months notably improved by 20.79%, alongside a downfall of -21.72% for the period of the last 12 months. The shares increased approximately by -2.29% in the 7-day charts and went up by -4.90% in the period of the last 30 days. Common stock shares were driven by 12.37% during last recorded quarter.